Two Afton men arrested on drug, gun charges

Two Afton men face multiple charges resulting from a joint investigation by the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force and the Albemarle County Police Department.

Brayden Wylie Phillips, 20, of Afton, Va., is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and Danny Joel Sorto Guzman, 20, of Afton, Va. Was released on a secured bond.

The arrests stem from an investigation initiated by Albemarle County Police on Jan. 8, 2019 after officers responded to a report of a shooting at an occupied vehicle in the county.

Further investigation of the shooting incident by the JADE Task Force resulted in Phillips being apprehended Jan. 28, 2019 at a residence in the 6000 block of Plank Road in Albemarle County. Phillips was apprehended following a short foot pursuit.

Phillips was arrested on one felony count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one felony count of attempted malicious wounding, one felony count of communicating a threatening message over an electronic device, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, one misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm, one misdemeanor count of damage property, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

A search warrant executed at the residence yielded approximately 2.5 pounds of marijuana (valued at $8,750), more than 5 grams of cocaine (valued at $570), a 9mm handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition. (See attached photo)

Guzman, also an occupant of the same residence, was taken into custody without incident. Guzman is charged with one felony count of possession of over a ½-ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE) has been in existence since 1985 as regional narcotics task force made up of officers from the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department and Virginia State Police.