Turkey hunters in West Virginia looking forward to a busy season

Great news for spring season turkey hunters in West Virginia, as early predictions show there are plenty of birds to hunt for the 2019 season, which means it’s bound to be a busy one. From now until mid-May, turkey populations across the entire state are looking strong according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Not only that, but weather predictions for the season are also looking positive, creating the perfect combination of circumstances.

And the good news doesn’t end there, as there are a few other signs that turkey hunters will be happy to hear about.

Fewer Leaves on the Trees

While the numbers look healthy and positive for turkey hunters, there is more good news for them. It seems as though the foliage is a little slower to start up this spring, which has resulted in less trees with leaves throughout the state. This lack of foliage means hunters have a much clearer view of the surroundings, and at greater distances. Spotting turkeys from further distances means the odds of success on your hunting trek are higher.

Hunters also tend to notice that as the leaves get thicker, it starts to muffle the sounds of the turkeys, making them harder to find. Obviously, as the leaves continue to come out and grow thicker, visibility will get tougher, as will hearing them. This means the earlier in the season you can head out, the better it will be.

Where the Largest Populations Are

In terms of where to go in order to find the largest populations in the state, opt for the northern panhandle, as it tends to have the most turkeys.

Comparable to 2018 Numbers

Early predictions and turkey sightings seem to show that the population numbers are in-line with that of 2018. So, if you were pleased with last season, you should be able to have the same kind of experience this year. While it may be a bit lower in terms of population, as far as the 10-year average goes, it should be right on point. Much of this can be attributed to a rather mild winter, which means a healthy survival rate.

Don’t Forget to Stock Up on Your Hunting Clothes

As a final note, turkey hunters will also want to be sure they are taking the opportunity to stock up on all their hunting clothes. In terms of where to shop, Skre Extreme Mountain Gear has some of the best cold weather hunting clothes on the market. You’ll find all the essentials such as soft shell, insulation, jackets and vests, pants and bottoms, hats, and more.

There is even a “Turkey Bundle”, which can be worn on its own or layered with other pieces. The bundle comes with early season pants, a crew top, Wasatch bottoms, a hoodie, vest, and an easy season hat. This bundle could act as a starter pack for anyone just starting out with their first season of turkey hunting, or who doesn’t want to go to the trouble of finding all the individual pieces required.

So, all that’s left to do is get out there and enjoy the turkey hunting season!

