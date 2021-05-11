Trump goes full Trump, endorses Youngkin, makes governor’s race about Trump

Published Tuesday, May. 11, 2021, 1:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Donald Trump, who lost Virginia by 10 points in the 2020 presidential election, apparently still thinks his word has clout in the Commonwealth.

“Glenn is pro-Business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Veterans, pro-America, he knows how to make Virginia’s economy rip-roaring, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump said in a statement of endorsement for Glenn Youngkin, who Monday night was confirmed as the Republican Party nominee for governor.

The odd, random capitalizations are Trump’s.

You miss his daily tweet rants, don’t you?

(No, you don’t.)

Trump making the 2021 Virginia governor’s race a referendum on Trump is welcome news in Democratic circles, of course.

“Glenn Youngkin spent his campaign fawning all over Donald Trump, and now Trump has returned the favor by wholeheartedly endorsing him,” Democratic gubernatorial race front-runner Terry McAuliffe said in a statement. “Virginians have rejected Donald Trump’s hate, conspiracy theories, and dangerous lies at every turn, and we’re going to do it again to his hand-picked, extreme right-wing candidate Glenn Youngkin this November.”

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments