Trump administration blocks special ObamaCare enrollment

The Trump administration has decided against reopening HealthCare.gov enrollment, reversing course on a matter that could impact millions of Americans without health insurance in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president and administration officials had appeared to be leaning toward relaunching enrollment in ObamaCare.

A report in Politico now indicates that the administration is “exploring other options.

The move drew a stunning rebuke from Congressman Don Beyer, D-Va.

“People have already died because they did not have access to healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. The president is now intentionally ensuring that this can happen again. What a despicable way to treat those who need help in a time of crisis. They need to rethink this,” Beyer said Wednesday.

The Affordable Care Act does allow special enrollment for people who have lost their workplace health plans, so the law may still serve as a safety net for those recently furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several Democratic-led states that run their own insurance markets have already reopened enrollment in recent weeks as the coronavirus threat grew.

The federal government oversees enrollment for about two-thirds of states.

Story by Chris Graham

