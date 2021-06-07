Traffic corridor timing plan helps South Main, Port Republic travel

Traffic corridor timing saves drivers in Harrisonburg time and money. For commuters who use South Main Street and Port Road, this is great news.

Public Works and Kimley-Horn consultants implemented two traffic corridor timing plans in March – one for South Main Street from Mosby Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and the other for Port Republic Road from South Main Street to Neff Avenue.

The results of these changes are in, and these updates have made major impacts on their respective routes.

South Main Street Improvement Results

Reduced annual travel time during peak periods by 22,363 hours

Estimated annual cost savings (fuel and travel time) of $511,627

Decreased travel time by 12 percent

Decreased number of stops by 53 percent

CO2 reduction of 2,806 lbs/yr

Port Republic Road Improvement Results

Reduced annual travel time during peak periods by 43,235 hours

Estimated annual cost savings (fuel and travel time) of $978,847

Decreased travel time by 30 percent

Decreased number of stops by 60 percent

CO2 reduction of 7,675 lbs/yr

“Significant decreases in the number of stops have reduced travel times by more than a minute in several cases,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “This level of service improvement saves our Harrisonburg travelers time, money, and wear and tear on their vehicles. It also makes traffic flow more efficiently through our city.”

Traffic corridor timing plans are updated in the city every few years to adjust for changes in motorists’ driving habits and traffic flows.

