Top of Virginia Regional Chamber to host inaugural economic summit Nov. 9

The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber will host an inaugural Economic Summit, sponsored by First Bank and Shenandoah University, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, in Halpin-Harrison Hall, Stimpson Auditorium, on Shenandoah University’s main campus in Winchester.

President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Tom Barkin will serve as keynote speaker, and Virginia Department of Economic Development President Jason El Koubi will serve as a featured speaker.

First Bank President and CEO Scott Harvard will lead a panel discussion on the “State of the Region” featuring Navy Federal Winchester Operations Center Senior Vice President Susan Brooks; Howard Shockey & Sons Corporation President Jeff Boehm; and Valley Health President & CEO Mark Nantz as panelists.

A light, continental breakfast will be served.

The cost to attend the summit is $35 for TVRC members and $45 for the public. Shenandoah University students may attend for free but must register online prior to the event.

