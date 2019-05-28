Top 3 reasons to hire a dedicated software development team

What is a dedicated software development team? What are the main reasons to hire it? What does the term “IT staff augmentation” mean? And finally, how to find the right dedicated development team? If you’re asking any of these questions you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, you will discover the three most important reasons why you should hire a dedicated development team. We will provide the exact definitions, reasons, and tips to help you find the best dedicated development team for your company or project. Let’s get started!

More and more clients in the IT industry decide to hire a dedicated software development team and use IT staff augmentation services. There are numerous reasons for this but we’re going to focus on the three most important ones. But first, let’s talk about their definitions.

Dedicated Software Development Team and IT Staff Augmentation Definitions

A dedicated development team is usually comprised of software developers and other professionals who are working full-time for a specific client. The reason it’s called “dedicated” is just that – they are working for one client or project only. The client has direct access and communication with the team. He or she fully manages and controls the team.

There is also another term related to this outsourcing model – IT staff augmentation. It implies finding and recruiting the needed human resources for a project or company. Therefore, dedicated development implies staff augmentation. The staffing company finds the professionals you need and recruits them. They, in turn, become a part of your team although they usually work remotely at the staffing company’s office.

So having understood what these two terms mean let’s analyze why you should seriously consider remote dedicated development teams.

Why Hire a Dedicated Development Team and Use IT Staff Augmentation Services

When you consider all the advantages which this software outsourcing model offers it is not surprising why it is growing in popularity. We’ll focus on the three most important ones which you must know about. So here they are:

Development cost savings

Fewer legal responsibilities and paperwork

No recruitment work

Let’s go over each of them in detail.

Development Cost Savings

If you’re going to use an offshore dedicated development team then most likely you will enjoy significant cost savings. Why? The reason is simple – your remote developers will require a much lower compensation. Don’t forget, they are based in countries where average salaries of software developers are much lower than in the US, Canada or the United Kingdom. If your remote team is located in Eastern Europe or Asia then you can confidently expect cost savings.

The salaries are not the only contributor to the overall cost of development, of course. Don’t forget about office space, equipment, taxes, employee benefits, etc. With remote developers you don’t have to incur these costs, to provide office space, pay for insurance, social security, etc. For this reason, remote software development almost always implies impressive cost savings.

Fewer Legal Responsibilities and Paperwork

The software development company which provides dedicated developers is their official employer, not you. You sign an agreement with the company without having to employ the developers directly. This means you will have fewer legal responsibilities and paperwork (think stress).

No Recruitment Work

All the recruitment work becomes the responsibility of your development partner. The company finds and recruits the needed developers according to your requirements. All you have to do is to provide clear requirements and select among the presented candidates.

Having reviewed the three main advantages of this software outsourcing model let’s finally talk about how to find the right dedicated development team for your project or company.

How to Find the Right Dedicated Software Development Team

Finding the right development partner is not some random chaotic endeavor but a step-by-step process. Here are the steps you need to take:

Select the right region. First, you have to select one or a few regions where you’ll be searching for a potential development partner. The best region at the moment is undoubtedly Eastern Europe. It provides the best quality of development at a relatively low price in such countries as Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, and others. Review their pricing model and terms. Not every company has identical pricing models. You want to be sure that the pricing model is transparent and fair and is cost-effective for your project. Carefully examine the cooperation terms to ensure there are no hidden traps or any suspicious points. Check developer’s profiles. Ask the company to provide detailed profiles of developers to ensure their qualifications and experience match your requirements. Ensure they speak good English. If you want to have smooth communication with your remote developers then fluent English is a must. You can ask them to provide relevant certifications which indicate their level of English. Run a legal check. It’s also a good idea to check legal information about the company to see who the owners and key stakeholders are as well as if there have ever been any lawsuits or other legal issues. Talk to their current and past clients. Finally, you should definitely talk to their current and past clients to ask about their experience with the company. This will allow you to see whether the company is really as great as it claims to be and if the testimonials are real.

Of course, there may be some other or additional steps required in your specific situation. Nevertheless, these six steps will always be helpful in your search process.

Conclusion

Today we’ve shown you why it may be a great idea to hire a dedicated software development team for your project or company. Remote dedicated development teams and IT staff augmentation are the new trends in software outsourcing which allow you to cut development costs, remove numerous legal responsibilities and get rid of all the recruitment headache. All it takes is to find the right software development company which will provide you with talented and professional dedicated software developers.

