Tonight’s Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $625 million

Powerball excitement is growing in Virginia. No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers Saturday to win the jackpot, so the estimated jackpot for the tonight’s drawing grows to $625 million.

More than 34,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in the Saturday drawing. That includes one ticket that won $50,000. The ticket that won $50,000 was bought online at valottery.com by a Falls Church resident. It matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

Of the 34,201 winning tickets in Virginia in Saturday’s drawing, 6,396 were bought online.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were 19-25-48-55-60, and the Powerball number was 18.

Powerball tickets may be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online. You may also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app.

With tonight’s estimated $625 million jackpot, if one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: either the full amount in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $299.8 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s website.

Related stories

Jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing exceeds half-billion dollar mark

Powerball jackpot run generates more than $10M for K-12 education in Virginia

Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million

A look at the randomness of powerball and quick pick numbers