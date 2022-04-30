Powerball jackpot run generates more than $10M for K-12 education in Virginia

Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the April 27 Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement.

During the 31 drawings of the jackpot run that began in February and ended with Wednesday night’s drawing, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $10.6 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

In Wednesday night’s drawing alone, more than 35,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes. That includes one ticket that won $50,000 by matching four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

That ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 1401 Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any Virginia Lottery retailer or online at valottery.com. Of the 35,637 winning tickets in Virginia in Monday’s drawing, 6,804 were bought online.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, April 27, drawing were 11-36-61-62-68, and the Powerball number was 4.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning Powerball’s $50,000 prize are 1 in 913,129. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

