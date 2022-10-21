Menu
jackpot for saturdays powerball drawing exceeds half billion dollar mark
News

Jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing exceeds half-billion dollar mark

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

powerball virginia lotteryThe estimated jackpot for the Saturday, Oct. 22, Powerball drawing has been increased to an estimated $580 million.

The Virginia Lottery reported this is the 10th largest Powerball jackpot. This is also the second time this year that the jackpot has grown past the half-billion dollar mark. The last time was in the Jan. 5 drawing, in which two winning tickets split the $632.6 million jackpot.

There has been no jackpot winning ticket in the past 33 drawings.

“The profit from every Powerball ticket purchased in Virginia benefits K-12 education in the Commonwealth. Helping K-12 public education is the reason the Virginia Lottery exists,” said John Hagerty, a spokesperson for the Virginia Lottery. “We encourage everyone to play responsibly if they should choose to play Powerball or any other Virginia Lottery game.”

Powerball is played in Virginia and 44 other states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball tickets are available at retailers statewide or online at valottery.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

