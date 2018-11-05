Three winter essentials every woman needs to look amazing

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

When winter comes around again, bringing with it the unpleasant cold weather, it can be difficult to look on the bright side as a fashion-conscious woman. A dip in the temperature can have many women feeling as though they can’t look fashionable and stylish because they need prioritize the functionality of keeping warm. This, however, is simply not true as you can still go out looking amazing no matter if the sun is blazing or the blizzard is raging. To give you some help, this guide will walk you through the three winter essentials you need to be looking incredible right through from Halloween to New Year’s Eve.

The winter wardrobe staple

The most important thing you can buy for yourself this winter is a quality coat. You can find a brilliant range plus size coats by visiting www.simplybe.com, where you will be able to find a great coat to match your unique style and personality.

As a fashionable person, winter can feel like a limit has been placed upon your creativity as the weather forces you to cover up your well put together outfits when you go outside. By buying a coat that is trendy as well as warm, covering up against the frost will still have you guaranteed to look like a million dollars in no time and quickly remedy the question of fashion or function by instantly giving you both.

Battle the cold

If you are into your fashion and enjoy taking the time to look good in the morning, then it is safe to say that you know how to do your makeup well. The problem in winter is that even the most accomplished makeup artist can’t work with a bad canvas, which means all the hard work you put into looking great isn’t worth it if you don’t combat dry, winter skin.

Follow a guide to choosing the best winter moisturizer so that you can make the best decision for your skin type. One tip is to look for buzzwords such as hydrating on moisturizing products as these will help you find something suitable. Using a cream-based moisturizer is recommended during the cold season and using a serum as a second defense will help to keep skin plump and glowing even during the snow and the rain.

Get organized

The last essential you need to have this winter is the perfect handbag. There are so many great handbag trends you need to know about that have made their debut at the various fashion week events around the globe that will be a great way to add color and an extra bit of class to your outfits. When it comes to work, getting your hands on an oversized handbag in hunter green will have you looking like you walked straight off the runway. For the evenings, consider the stylish bow clutches for a bit of playful, feminine flair.

Looking great this winter doesn’t need to be difficult if you have these essentials.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment