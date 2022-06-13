This week at the Wayne Theatre

After fireworks and a “Rock the Block” gala Friday night in downtown Waynesboro, the Wayne Theatre is back with a number of activities for the week.

Today, be sure to join the Wayne for the in-house film, Casablanca (1943)* with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. featuring an introduction and commentary by Jimmy O.

On Friday, you’re invited to party with the Wayne during their Season Reveal Party, beginning at 7 p.m. Find out more about the shows coming to the Wayne Theatre. Just after the party, stick around for their Improvisators show.

Also, this weekend, the Wayne is pleased to present their Studio Wayne student performances of Disney’s The Aristocats Kids, sponsored in part by Hollister. Both in-house tickets and livestream access are available for this show.

For a list of upcoming events or tickets, visit waynetheatre.org

