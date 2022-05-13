Things to avoid after an auto accident

Accidents typically result in major mental and physical effects on an individual. It may become challenging to compose oneself and to do the right thing at the moment of an accident. Not only do crucial steps need to be taken immediately after an accident, but it is also important to understand the steps that should not be taken after an auto accident. Following the given information and working with a personal injury lawyer will help protect yourself and your right to claim compensation for your injuries and property damages in the best possible way. Here is a list of things one should avoid after being in an auto accident:

Delaying immediate medical treatment

Delaying to seek medical attention is a common mistake seen on a routine basis after an auto accident. It is essential to seek medical checkups and treatments immediately after an accident. Delaying medical attention will help the insurance company build a case against you, using your delay to question the severity of your injuries. Be sure to also make a detailed record of your injuries as some may take time to be revealed, for instance, injuries to the neck and spine. “The recorded data of your injuries and their recoveries will help your attorney claim fair compensation without even going for the trial. Therefore, no matter what the circumstances are, don’t delay in seeking immediate medical attention and treatments after an accident,” says personal injury lawyer Robert Hammers of Schneider Hammers.

Not collecting evidence

Don’t leave the scene of the accident without collecting sufficient evidence. If you are injured and cannot collect evidence yourself, ask someone to collect it for you. Evidence can be in the form of photos, videos, or documents. The types of evidence that are needed include the date, time, and location of the accident, along with the license plate number, license of the other driver, damage to your vehicle, and your injuries. Although the officials will also collect this evidence, having them documented yourself is also important.

Contacting insurance companies without a lawyer

Don’t contact insurance companies without first contacting your auto accident attorney. Dealing with an insurance company on your own can be very tricky. Your unprepared answers to misleading and confusing questions from insurance companies can complicate your compensation claim. Consulting with a lawyer can help to protect your rights and avoid having undervalued compensations.

Don’t sign any paperwork

After an accident, no matter the severity of the incident and whoever is at fault, don’t sign any statement without consulting an auto accident attorney. Insurance companies pretend to be on your side, but they are only looking out for their own self-interest. Tempting you for a quick and easy way out is a common tactic insurance companies use. Take your time to collect evidence, consult with your auto accident attorney, and receive medical attention before signing a statement.

Not hiring an attorney

Not hiring an attorney may prove to be a big mistake. Assuming that insurance companies will treat you fairly will be a burden on your finances. An attorney will guide you through the legal process and work towards obtaining the compensation that you deserve.

