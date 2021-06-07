The ultimate Colorado travel guide

Published Monday, Jun. 7, 2021, 1:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Exploring Colorado is one of the best ways to enjoy your vacation and have fun, be it on your own or with your family. Colorado is offering you amazing historical locations, and it’s also widely known for nature and wildlife, climbing, hiking, winter sports, horseback riding and many other activities. Here you have a list with the best things to do in Colorado that you can start checking out as soon as you reach this incredible state.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Every Colorado travel guide lists the Rocky Mountain National Park as a great attraction for a reason. This is one of the most popular national parks in the US. It has more than 100 peaks, not to mention it also has the massive Trail Ridge Road as well. This is a place where you can find a plethora of hiking trails. Plus, you can see elk and a variety of other animals too. It’s well worth it to visit this park, and you will enjoy the results quite a bit.

Glenwood Springs

The Glenwood Springs are great because they provide you with rafting, fishing, hiking and skiing opportunities. You will have access to the large mineral hosts spring pool, which is amazing and very healthy. As we mentioned, you can also go whitewater rafting, and if you enjoy fly fishing, this can be quite interesting and engaging.

Dinosaur National Monument

If you’re interested in history, then you have to visit this place. It’s one of the coolest things to do in Colorado, and you will appreciate it quite a bit. The fact that you can see dinosaur remains in exposed rock walls is extraordinary. You also have the Visitor Center and the Exhibit Hall where there’s even more stuff to learn. All you have to do is to check it out for yourself and have fun for a change.

Visit Aspen

Aspen is usually associated with skiing, but it also offers great hiking opportunities. There are plenty of great hotels and restaurants here too. Plus, you can also go to Glenwood Springs, which is a very popular destination in this region.

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

It’s amazing to see mountains in Colorado, but then you also have the amazing sand dunes. They create a stunning setting, especially with the mountains nearby. It’s unlike anything else out there, so a great sight to behold to say the least.

San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway

This is really impressive, mainly because it pushes the boundaries in regards to the uniqueness of the experience and the location itself. On top of that, you have the Million Dollar Highway which is amazing in its own right. That makes it incredibly interesting and unlike anything that you can find out there. It’s totally worth checking out.

Conclusion

These are great things to do in Colorado, and you will find them a pleasure to enjoy and explore. All you need is to check these out and browse our Colorado travel guide. You will have no problem finding what works for you and what suits your needs the most.

Story by Shreyashi Kundu. Kundu is a software engineer in the US. Along with her work schedule, she has managed to travel all the 50 States of the country and wants to pen down her experiences, journeys, and joys through her write-ups and share them with the world in her blog – Travel The Food for The Soul. You can find more details on https://www.travelthefoodforthesoul.com/about-me/

Related

Comments