The possible dangers of each of the 5 branches of the military

Published Monday, Sep. 13, 2021, 2:39 pm

The United States has one of the strongest militaries in the world, and it is made up of five different branches: The Air Force, The Army, The Coast Guard, The Marines, and The Navy. The military is one of the most prestigious jobs that a U.S. citizen can have, but also one of the most dangerous. There’s the obvious danger of going to war, but there are other risks involved with each branch of the military.

From explosions to hostage situations, our servicemen deserve the honor they’ve rightfully earned, no matter their military status. But embarking on a career in the military is no easy feat. Just as you would research a job to find out what the job entails, you need to do the same when considering joining the military, regardless of which branch you choose.

The Air Force

Established in 1947, The Department of the Air Force is one of the most prestigious branches of the military, focusing on both aerial and space operations, though many jobs are performed on the ground, as with other branches of the military.

One of the most dangerous jobs associated with the Air Force is that of pararescue. This is the task of rescuing fellow airmen and women in an unreachable area, with the help of parachutes, scuba gear, and even rock climbing equipment, regardless of the conditions of the area. Conditions can be as hot as the desert, as cold as the arctic, or in remote areas of oceans or mountains.

The Army

The oldest (and probably the most popular) branch of the military was created well over 200 years ago in 1775. The Army is known to have many career options and some of them are dangerous jobs, but one that many civilians may not be aware of is vehicle transportation. Driving vehicles can be very risky for U.S. Army soldiers due to the risk of I.E.D.s, or improvised explosive devices. If the vehicles drive over these I.E.D.s, it can cause an explosion resulting in serious injuries from this accident and even death.

The Coast Guard

The United States Coast Guard is a smaller branch of the military tasked with maritime law enforcement and search and rescue operations. They also have jobs that require them to be on land or in the air, making it one of the hardest branches of the military to join.

While they aren’t too likely to ever be set in a war zone, one of the most dangerous tasks is that of rescuing someone in the water. Conditions can be stormy, producing high winds and rough waves. No matter the conditions, their job is to save those stranded or even drowning in those waters. With skills like these, it will be very easy for a retired serviceman to work in career fields such as nursing or even international relations.

The Marine Corps

The U.S. Marine Corps is known as the toughest and most aggressive branch of the military but is only 1/10 of the size of the Army. Marines are also known to be the first ones called into war, and they perform many of the same duties as all of the other branches of the military. One of the most dangerous jobs is that of a combat engineer. When soldiers are trapped by obstacles, combat engineers come in and help clear the way. This type of work is similar to construction work, but much more dangerous due to the dangers of combat operations.

The Navy

The Navy is the second-oldest branch of the military, founded just a few months after the Army. They are best known to be tasked with duties relating to the open waters, but they also operate on land and in the air. One of the most dangerous deployments is in the South China Sea, but the most dangerous job associated with the Navy is that of a flight deck crew member on an aircraft carrier. There are numerous hazards associated with this particular job, including being sucked into the aircraft engine, or even falling overboard the ship carrying the aircraft. Of course, there are strict safety regulations put in place, but the dangers associated with this job still cause many injuries and death.

Despite all of these dangers, the U.S. military as a whole has seen a numerous amount of success. Each soldier undergoes rigorous training, so everyone is always prepared for any possible risk.

Story by Bilal Sajjad