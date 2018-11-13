The cosmetic surgery that no one talks about

Cosmetic surgery historically came with a stigma that meant most patients would undergo treatment on the hush, rarely discussing what they have ‘had done’ openly with others. However, we now live in an age where almost no topics are considered off-limits.

As social media has started to dominate the way we share and communicate, it’s now commonplace to see people (particularly women) talk openly about having various forms of cosmetic treatment. However, there is still one type of cosmetic surgery that is considered too taboo to talk about—vaginal surgery.

What is vaginal surgery?

When we refer to vaginal surgery, this could include a range of procedures including Labiaplasty, Vaginoplasty, Clitoral Hood Reduction, Hymen Repair, Vaginal Laser Resurfacing or G-Spot Enhancement.

Labiaplasty

Possibly the most well-known vaginal surgical procedure, Labiaplasty involves making small incisions to remove excess tissue to reduce the size or change the shape of the labia minora (the small lips on the outside of the vagina). While it’s usually performed to address discomfort and irritation caused by things like tight clothing, playing sport or intercourse, it’s also often performed for aesthetic reasons.

Vaginoplasty

Often also referred to as vaginal rejuvenation, Vaginoplasty is another common procedure which works to tighten the lax muscles and tissues in the front and back of the vaginal canal walls, and if necessary, remove any excess vaginal skin to narrow the diameter of the vagina to create a smaller and tighter opening. It is a popular treatment option for women who experienced weakening of the vaginal canal walls following childbirth.

Clitoral Hood Reduction

Clitoral Hood Reduction is another type of vaginal surgery which involves the removal of excess skin over the clitoral area to provide a smoother and tighter clitoris and hood. As the clitoris is not operated on during the procedure, it can be performed without disturbing clitoral function, with many patients reporting an increase in sensation during intercourse.

Hymen Repair

Hymen repair is another surgical procedure that is typically performed for cultural or religious regions. Designed to restore the virginal state of the vagina, the remnants of the hymen are stitched together to recreate a new, intact hymen.

Vaginal Laser Resurfacing

Using lasers and radio frequency devices, Vaginal Laser Resurfacing is a treatment which can be used to improve the skin tone and texture of the clitoral hood, labia or perineum, often creating a smoother a tighter result.

G-Spot Enhancement

G-Spot Enhancement is a quick and simple procedure which is designed to increase stimulation during intercourse. By injecting a volumising filler into the area on the front wall just inside the opening of the vagina, it increases pressure on this highly erogenous area to enhance sexual stimulation.

How common is it?

Just because people don’t talk openly about vaginal surgery, it doesn’t mean it’s not a commonly performed cosmetic procedure.

In fact, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) reported there were 138,033 Labiaplasty surgeries and 55,606 Vaginal Rejuvenation procedures performed globally in 2016, placing them in the same league of popularity as procedures like Fat Transfer Breast Augmentations (138,154 procedures), Hair Transplantations (135,053 procedures) and Upper Arm Lifts (125,557).

It seems they’re also growing in popularity, with 43,023 more Labiaplasty procedures and 5,520 more Vaginal Rejuvenation procedures performed world-wide in 2016 compared to 2015.

Is the social stigma a bad thing?

While vaginal surgery is commonly performed around the globe, there are various reasons ranging from cultural, religious and social factors which cause people to shy away from talking about it openly—and that may not be a negative thing.

Instead of seeking information and guidance from friends or family, patients should instead seek out personalised and professional advice and guidance from an appropriately trained and qualified surgeon (like the surgeons at this Labiaplasty Melbourne clinic) to help them make an informed decision about their individual needs and requirements.

