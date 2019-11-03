The Bridge issues call for artists for community portrait project

The Bridge Progressive Arts Institute is accepting applications for season three of Face To Face: Portraits of Our Vibrant City, through ​Nov. 9.

Face To Face: Portraits of Our Vibrant City uses the process of portraiture to provide 10 Charlottesville artists and 10 community members with the opportunity to connect with someone they might not otherwise connect with. The Bridge will pair each artist with a community member and the artist will be commissioned to create a portrait for the individual. Participants meet and share their stories. Then these exchanges inform the creation of a portrait.

Prior to the portraits being gifted from the artists to the community members, they will be exhibited during the month of February in The Bridge’s Belmont gallery and high-quality prints will be produced for potential display in public venues throughout Charlottesville.

Artists will receive a fee of $400 for their work upon completion.

A jury of creatives and community members will select qualified artists based on the following criteria:

Caliber of work

Potential for personal and artistic growth

Experience and interest in social practice

Ability to maintain project commitments

Inclusion of varied perspectives and media

Understanding and alignment with the goals of the project

Applicants must submit the following:

A CV or resume

4 work samples with short descriptions

A one-page statement of interest that addresses your work and interest in the program as well as any information the jury should consider when reviewing your candidacy. This should include insight into how your creative process may lend itself to creating a connection with the portrait recipient.

Submission materials should be submitted through the link at ​https://thebridgepai.org/face-to-face/ by Nov. 9. Selected artists will be notified Mid to Late November.

For any questions please email info@thebridgepai.org. Selected artists must present portraits hang-ready by the deadline of Feb. 13, 2020. Artist payment will be rendered at this time.

