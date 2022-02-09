The A-Z of cellulite in women

Cellulite refers to the fat shoved toward the connective tissues beneath the skin. It often makes the skin have a lumpy and dimpled appearance. The most common parts of the body that it appears on are the thighs and the buttock, though it can also be seen on other areas of the body.

Millions of women around the globe have cellulite and the reason they struggle to get rid of it is partly that they don’t understand the condition well. That is why this article is dedicated solely to informing you about everything you might want to know about cellulite. With this information, you will understand how best to treat it, including the use of a cellulite crème like Vitalizer.

Why are women the most affected?

Have you ever asked yourself why it is that women are the ones that bear the most brunt of cellulite? The simple answer to this is that women’s connective tissues and fatty cells are vertically arranged, which makes it easy for the fat to push against the connective tissues. For men, the fatty cells and connective tissues are patterned in a crisscross manner, which explains why they don’t show cellulite more often. About nine out of 10 women you will meet have cellulite on their bodies.

How are teenagers affected by cellulite?

Cellulite has been a headache for women since time immemorial. But more recently, we have seen the trend worsen among teenagers. This has been brought about by the modern sedentary and inactive life teens lead, as well as the technology that has kids confined indoors.

Today’s diet consists of too many fats, sugar, and useless calories. Consuming these foods on an everyday basis increases obesity, and hence cellulite appearance in teenagers.

Another factor that has led to more cellulite in young girls is the intense hormonal changes. The answer lies in teaching our young daughters to eat a balanced diet and adopt a healthier lifestyle. Taking precautions is preferred to taking medications. Sometimes, cellulite may be seen in active children. If that’s the case, chances are that their cellulite is genetic.

What makes other women safe from cellulite?

No two people have the same body type, and also some women have better skin. The 10% of women that are lucky not to have cellulite could have thicker skin. It is believed that the cellulite in the skin of these women is evenly distributed.

Also, those seemingly perfect legs they post on social media could be having grade one cellulite that is only slightly visible. But such women might see the onset of cellulite once they get old. Once that happens though, a simple trick is to apply a top cellulite product like Vitalizer.

Women whose skins produce sufficient amounts of collagen might not see cellulite even in their twilight years. Such women are indeed lucky. They won’t suffer from cellulite even when they hit menopause. In short, they will stay free of dimple all of theirs.

When does cellulite begin to appear?

In most girls, cellulite begins to appear right after puberty. Cellulite affects 98% of women who are past puberty. The first sign of the appearance of cellulite in women is dimpled and lumps on the surface of the skin. These will show on the skin irrespective of the weight or physical conditions of the affected individuals. Several factors predispose younger women to develop cellulite.

Other than gender and genetics, other reasons that may make a young woman develop cellulite include lifestyle and diet. Those fad diets marketed for leading to weight loss can also make you gain weight. Weight gain is one of the most important factors leading women to develop cellulite in their teenage years.

The estrogen levels in the body also play a critical role in cellulite development, because females typically have more fat than males. Also, the connective bands between the skin and muscles differ in males and females. In the males, there are thicker and more connective bands that form a transverse pattern. Female bodies, on the other hand, have a vertical formation of connective tissues.

Types of cellulite

First degree: Soft cellulite

This is characterized by the sagging of the skin on the thigh, buttock, hips, and arm areas. The sagginess is caused by the fat buildup on these parts of the body. First-degree cellulite is also called soft or flaccid cellulite.

The cause of this type of cellulite is an abnormal accumulation of fat in the affected areas. It tends to be more visible when someone is lying down as opposed to standing. The cellulite isn’t painful upon touching and tends to feel gelatinous and surging. Soft cellulite is reduced by eating a healthy diet and exercising.

Second degree cellulite

Second-degree cellulite is a hard and compact type of cellulite and is more severe. Even the fit and toned women can still experience this form of cellulite. It is a bit painful when touched. It is characterized by blemishes and deep depressions on your thighs. Second-degree cellulite has an orange-peel look.

When you notice that your cellulite begins hardening or aching, you must treat it as it may become painful later. Experts advise early detection and treatment using a top cellulite crème like Vitalizer.

Third degree: Edematous cellulite

Edematous cellulite is the severest form of cellulite. Its main cause is linked to poor blood circulation. This type of cellulite is extremely painful when you sit for long in one position. It mostly attacks knees and thighs and is also not uncommon to be seen on your lower legs. If not treated, it may change the shape of your legs. However, this type of cellulite is extremely rare. Middle-aged women are the most likely to be attacked by this type of cellulite.

Edematous cellulite can be very tricky to treat. The most effective treatment regimen is increasing the flow of blood in the body and reducing fluid retention, especially in the affected area. The patient may also need to undergo a lymphatic drainage procedure.

Conclusion

Understanding cellulite, its causes, and the different types are crucial if you want to treat it in the best way possible. But there are many things you can do to reduce cellulite appearance on your body. Eating well, exercising, and applying a topical cellulite crème like vitalizer are some of the best strategies proven to manage cellulite.

Story by Konna Papazoglou