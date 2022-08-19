Texas man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash on Route 122 in Bedford County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Thursday at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122 just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County.
A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route 122, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, of Waco, Texas. Lutz was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.