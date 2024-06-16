Roanoke drug dealers arrested after search warrant executed seizing drugs and guns

Two people who allegedly were dealing narcotics were arrested Friday after special agents executed a search warrant in Southeast Roanoke.

Nathan Shane Dooley, 22, and Stephanie Elaine Mills, 32, both of Roanoke, have been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule 1-2 narcotics.

Dooley and Mills are being held at the Roanoke Adult Detention Center without bond.

Two additional individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions during the search. Those individuals were also taken into custody.

The operation was by the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force along with members of the City of Roanoke violence suppression unit.

Prior to their arrests, special agents and officers conducted controlled buys in which suspected fentanyl was purchased during the operation.

The search warrants were executed in the 1300 block of Dale Ave, SE, Roanoke, and 600 block of 19th Street, SE, Roanoke, by the Virginia State Police special operations division.

Agents seized 17.3 grams of suspected fentanyl, 8.4 grams of methamphetamine, 7.3 grams of an unknown powder, 14 prescription pills and two firearms.

Additional charges may be forthcoming after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.