TEDxCharlottesville event returns to Paramount Theater

TEDxCharlottesville and Starr Hill Presents, in partnership with CFA Institute and the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, will present TEDxCharlottesville at the historic Paramount Theater in Downtown Charlottesville on Friday, Nov. 8.

Following the success of sell-out events in recent years, the all-volunteer committee is thrilled to present another dynamic program in the spirit of ideas worth spreading.

The conference will include a wide array of speakers and performers, including:

John Biewen – host and producer of the Peabody Award-nominated podcast Scene on Radio

Shantell Bingham – Program Director of the Charlottesville Food Justice Network

Gail C. Christopher, D.N. – President & Founder, The Ntianu Center for Healing & Nature

Sahara Clemons – Multimedia Artist, Designer, and Activist

Sam Cole – journalist at Motherboard, Vice’s science and technology outlet

Béatrice Coron – Visual Storyteller

Tim Cunningham – Actor, Clown, Emergency Nurse and Assistant Professor

Kerry David – Producer, Writer, Director

Liza Donnelly – New Yorker Cartoonist

Dan Giusti – Culinary Chef, Founder of Brigaid

Clarence Green – Filmmaker, Producer of Changing the Narrative project

Jessica Harris – Founder and Artistic Director, Empowered Players

Miranda Hope – Open Mic Night winner, writer and performer

Cynthia Keppel – Hall A and C Leader Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Lewis Miller – Floral & event designer, creator of The Flower Flash

Koki Nagano – Principal Scientist at Pinscreen

Christine Platt – Race, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (REDI) Expert

Shyla Raghav – Climate Change Lead, Conservation international

Drew Ramsey – Psychiatrist, Author and Farmer

Craig Richard – ASMR Research Scientist

Rodney Robinson – 2019 National Teacher of the Year

To make the TEDxCharlottesville event as accessible as possible, 200 complimentary tickets will be distributed to educational and non-profit groups in the community.

Tickets are on sale now at TEDxCharlottesville.com. General admission tickets are available for $88.00 (plus a $2.50 facility fee) and include: access to all speakers and experiences, a continental breakfast, complimentary lunch and a post-event party.

