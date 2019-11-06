TEDxCharlottesville event returns to Paramount Theater
TEDxCharlottesville and Starr Hill Presents, in partnership with CFA Institute and the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, will present TEDxCharlottesville at the historic Paramount Theater in Downtown Charlottesville on Friday, Nov. 8.
Following the success of sell-out events in recent years, the all-volunteer committee is thrilled to present another dynamic program in the spirit of ideas worth spreading.
The conference will include a wide array of speakers and performers, including:
- John Biewen – host and producer of the Peabody Award-nominated podcast Scene on Radio
- Shantell Bingham – Program Director of the Charlottesville Food Justice Network
- Gail C. Christopher, D.N. – President & Founder, The Ntianu Center for Healing & Nature
- Sahara Clemons – Multimedia Artist, Designer, and Activist
- Sam Cole – journalist at Motherboard, Vice’s science and technology outlet
- Béatrice Coron – Visual Storyteller
- Tim Cunningham – Actor, Clown, Emergency Nurse and Assistant Professor
- Kerry David – Producer, Writer, Director
- Liza Donnelly – New Yorker Cartoonist
- Dan Giusti – Culinary Chef, Founder of Brigaid
- Clarence Green – Filmmaker, Producer of Changing the Narrative project
- Jessica Harris – Founder and Artistic Director, Empowered Players
- Miranda Hope – Open Mic Night winner, writer and performer
- Cynthia Keppel – Hall A and C Leader Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Lewis Miller – Floral & event designer, creator of The Flower Flash
- Koki Nagano – Principal Scientist at Pinscreen
- Christine Platt – Race, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (REDI) Expert
- Shyla Raghav – Climate Change Lead, Conservation international
- Drew Ramsey – Psychiatrist, Author and Farmer
- Craig Richard – ASMR Research Scientist
- Rodney Robinson – 2019 National Teacher of the Year
To make the TEDxCharlottesville event as accessible as possible, 200 complimentary tickets will be distributed to educational and non-profit groups in the community.
Tickets are on sale now at TEDxCharlottesville.com. General admission tickets are available for $88.00 (plus a $2.50 facility fee) and include: access to all speakers and experiences, a continental breakfast, complimentary lunch and a post-event party.