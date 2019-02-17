SVWDB releases update to Local Workforce Development Area Plan for public comment

The Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board (SVWDB) has released an update to the Local Workforce Development Area IV Plan 2016-2020 for public review and comment, according to Dr. Sharon Johnson, SVWDB Chief Executive Officer.

“The SVWDB Local Workforce Plan IV 2016-2020 is a comprehensive four-year action plan designed to develop and integrate regional service delivery strategies and to support Virginia’s workforce ecosystem through the alignment of state and local vision and strategic and operational goals. We encourage interested individuals to take time to review this plan and provide feedback, as public comment helps us keep a finger on the pulse of the community’s needs and concerns,” Johnson said.

The plan was written in 2016 in support of on-going strategic planning efforts in the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Area (SVWDA), and provides an in-depth assessment of the region’s state of the workforce, as well as outlines the regional vision for workforce development, establishes planning and execution protocols, and offers strategies for growth, fiscal responsibility, performance measurement, and quality assurance through 2020. The state requires a two-year review and update to the plan. A few highlights of the plan update include:

A review and update of labor market and economic conditions;

A review of strategies and update to show progress toward goals; and

Revisions to align with two-year updates made to the Virginia Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Combined State Plan.

The proposed Local Plan addendum, attachments, and supporting documents can be viewed HERE. The SVWDB will receive public comments through March 8, 2019. Comments and questions may be emailed to jhollen@vcwvalley.com or mailed to:

Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board

PO Box 869, Harrisonburg, VA 22803

