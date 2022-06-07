Stone Soup Books announces two events this month

Stone Soup Books announced two literary-themed events this month: an open mic “lit” night and a book discussion.

An Open Mic “Lit” Night will be held June 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Barren Ridge Vineyards in Fishersville. Stone Soup encourages participants to bring a piece to share or come to listen and enjoy wine. The monthly open mic night is hosted by the SWAG Writers Group and moderated by local novelist and short story writer Cliff Garstang. Those wishing to participate are welcome to bring 5 minutes of poetry or prose to share.

The second event is a book discussion of Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell. The book takes readers on a journey through the world of the best and brightest, the most famous and the most successful. Gladwell ponders the question: what makes high achievers different?

Stone Soup Books is located at 150 Race Ave. in Waynesboro. They are open Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. and open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit stonesoupbooks.net

