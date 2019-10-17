Staunton: West Beverley Street closure for Halloween downtown

West Beverley Street, from Lewis Street to New Street, will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 26 for Halloween in Downtown Staunton.

Halloween Downtown is sponsored by the Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) and provides trick or treating at downtown shops, a costume contest sponsored by Staunton Parks and Recreation, a giveaway from Hygge Crafts and photo opportunities with the SDDA witch.

The City encourages those who plan to travel in the downtown area on Oct. 26 to be mindful of the street closure and plan travel routes accordingly.

More Info

For more information about the event, visit the Staunton Downtown Development website, or call 540.332.3867.

Comments