Staunton man charged with DUI after pursuit
A Staunton man faces multiple charges after a pursuit that ended in Augusta County on Saturday.
Tyrone Stuart Jr., 29, is charged with DUI, eluding, possession of meth and refusal of a breath test.
The 20-minute pursuit began in Staunton and continued into the county on Route 11. Stuart was originally stopped by a Staunton Police officer, but during the course of the stop, he is alleged to have assaulted the officer and then fled the scene.
The Staunton officer pursued the suspect to the city limits, and Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies took over the pursuit as it entered the county.
