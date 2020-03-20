 

Staunton man charged in stabbing in Augusta County

Published Friday, Mar. 20, 2020, 9:55 am

Bryan Scott Fitzgerald

Bryan Scott Fitzgerald. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

A Staunton man is in custody after a reported stabbing in Augusta County on Thursday.

Bryan Scott Fitzgerald, 24, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bound on a malicious wounding charge.

The incident was reported at 8:37 p.m. Thursday, when deputies were dispatched to Maine Circle in Staunton, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival they found a 55-year-old man with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Fitzgerald went to his neighbor’s home armed with a weapon. He was allegedly confrontational and produced the weapon, later determined to be a screwdriver, before stabbing the victim in the side.

The victim went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A screwdriver was recovered.

Deputies quickly located and detained Fitzgerald.



