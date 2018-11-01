Staunton High School takes top line on new high school name survey

The Staunton School Board released the results of its public survey for a new high school name. The survey closed at 4 p.m., Oct. 31 with more than 4,000 submissions.

The leader, with more than 1,800 votes, was Staunton High School. Queen City High School was second, with more than 1,600 votes.

The School Board is scheduled to review and discuss the results of the survey in a work session on Friday, Nov. 2. The Board is then expected to vote on a name during its Nov. 12 regular meeting.

