Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for June 21-25

Published Saturday, Jun. 19, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for mowing and litter pickup, 7 a.m. to 12 noon through July 1.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 10 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, trash pickup, shoulder repairs, asphalt patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, asphalt patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for equipment installation for bridge painting operation, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 30.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 192 to 190, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge-deck maintenance at Route 631 crossing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 25. Occasional closures of ramp from I-64 with detour in place.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Goshen town limits for soil and rock testing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Closed between Route 600 (Lower Back Creek Road) and West Virginia state line due to slope repairs. No estimated reopening date. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 226 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 612 overpass bridge, 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (June 20-21).

*NEW* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, June 21-July 23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges at Greenville, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closure for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 8.

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound traffic detours onto I-64 at exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro) due to rockslide on east side of Afton Mountain. No estimated reopening date.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between 0.3-mile north of Route 612 (New Hope and Crimora Road) and Route 861 (Teter Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion August 9.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 662 (Stover School Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 694 (Swartzel Shop Road) – Flagger traffic control just east of Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

*NEW* Route 732 (Middle River Road) – Closed June 21-July 8 for bridge replacement between Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) and Route 728 (Lucks Mill Road). Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 792 (Indian Mound Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 790 (Amber Road), 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 2.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 252 to 254, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion June 25.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 253 to 252, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Southbound right lane closures near Dayton southern town limits for utility work, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed June 21-25 between Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) and Route 988 (Scholars Road) for bridge replacement at Faughts Run. Follow posted detour.

Route 1208 (Mill Street, Dayton) – Closed between Route 42 Business (Main Street) and Route 1207 (High Street) for pipe installation, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through July 9.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route 607 (Weaver Road). Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction. Estimated completion October 28.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

Mile marker 296 to 295, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 623 (Back Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 600 (Zepp Road) and Router 658 (Mauser Lane), Monday to Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 717 (Liberty Furnace Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 814 (Bowers Lane) and Router 701 (Dellinger Gap Road), June 21-30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 0, westbound – Possible shoulder closures for litter-pickup operations, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Scales closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Law enforcement traffic control at intersection with Route 645 (Airport Boulevard) for installation of traffic-signal, Thursday and Friday nights from 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. Expect delays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), June 21-October 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

Route 697 (Morgan Road) – Road closed just east of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) for bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion July 30. Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound overnight lane closures for paving operations between Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) and Route 7 Business, 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. through July 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Possible shoulder closures for litter-pickup operations, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating shoulder closures for roadside weed control, 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 6, westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Crooked Run, Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed June 19-August 6 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related

Comments