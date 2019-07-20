Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of July 22-26

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 23 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Brief slow-roll traffic delay for utility line installation. Sunday, July 21, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 27 to 28, eastbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, July 22 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 701 (Earnest Avenue) – Alternating lane closures for line painting between Route 220 (Market Avenue) and Botetourt County line, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 31.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control as needed for roadway, sidewalk and utility improvements between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through August 3.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 53 to 54, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, nights of July 25 and July 28 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. July 25 to 7 a.m. July 26 and from 10 p.m. July 28 to 7 a.m. July 29.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 175 to 174, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 8 p.m. July 22 to 7 a.m. July 23.

(NEW) Mile marker 187 to 186, southbound – Right shoulder closure for shoulder repairs, July 23-24 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 190 to 195, northbound – Early morning mobile right lane closures for replacement of reflective pavement markers, July 23-25 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closure for utility work between Route 613 (Old Buena Vista Road) and Route 763 (Lincoln Road), July 22-25 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating shoulder closures for utility work between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 634 (Halterman Hollow Lane), July 22-26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Brush cutting to improve sign visibility. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. July 24 to 7 a.m. July 25.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 209 to 219, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. July 24 to 7 a.m. July 25.

Mile marker 220 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 26.

(NEW) Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, July 22-August 2 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures for mowing between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road/Quicks Mill Road) and Rockingham County line, July 22-26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 626 (Seawright Springs Road) and just north of Route 750 (Keezletown Road), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through July 21.

(NEW) Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control for ditch work between Route 603 (Cales Springs Road) and Rockbridge County line, July 22-26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Shoulder closures for mowing between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Rockingham County line, July 22-26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 at exit 220 interchange, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 26.

(NEW) Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Shoulder closures for mowing between Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) and Rockingham County line, July 22-26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Shoulder closures for mowing between Waynesboro city limits and Rockingham County line, July 22-26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Brief road closures for utility work between Route 662 (Greenville School Road) and Route 658 (Avis Road), 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 16.

(NEW) Route 611 (Dooms Crossing Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), July 22-25 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control for paving and line painting between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road), July 23-August 2 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for drainage pipe installation between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 927 (Pine Top Road), July 22-26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for bridge maintenance between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 626 (Seawright Springs Road), July 22-26 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 620 (Newport Road) – Flagger traffic control for ditch work between Route 604 (Lotts Road) and Route 919 (Old Providence Road), July 22-26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 626 (Berry Farm Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) and Route 612 (Quicks Mill Road), July 22-26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 720 (Dry Branch Road) – Flagger traffic control for drainage pipe installations between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Route 832 (Union Hall School Lane), July 22-26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road project between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 744 (Leaport Road), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 2.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 31.

(UPDATE) Route 762 (Grindstone Road) – Bridge at Thorny Branch Creek closed for maintenance. Road closed between Route 727 (Wolf Ridge Road) and Route 731 (Emmanuel Church Road), Weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 1.

(UPDATE) Route 781 (Bald Rock Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and end of state maintenance, July 22-26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road project between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 24.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing in Fishersville, Mint Spring, Verona and Swoope areas, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 26.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 243 to 245, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. July 23 to 7 a.m. July 24.

(NEW) Mile marker 251 to 250, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, July 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 257 to 259, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 11 overpass bridge, 10 p.m. July 28 to 7 a.m. July 29.

Mile marker 258 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for southbound paving operations and northbound drainage work, Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Mile marker 264 to 253, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. July 23 to 7 a.m. July 24.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Eastbound single lane closures for slope repairs and entrance construction between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 280 (Stone Spring Road), July 23-26 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 637 (Florist Road) – Road closed through July 26 for bridge reconstruction over Quail Run between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail). Follow posted detours.

Route 701 (Silver Lake Road/College Street) – Road closed between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 732 (Bowman Road) for Cooks Creek bridge replacement at Dayton. Follow posted detours. Estimated completion August 9.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion September 2020.

(NEW) Route 991 (Conn Road) – Road closed July 22-26 for drainage pipe replacement between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 996 (McGaheysville Road).

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 Business (Luray) – Flagger traffic control for utility work near intersection with Court Street, July 15-24 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 605 (Beahm Lane) – Road closed July 29-August 16 between Route 611 (Vaughn Summit Road) and Route 662 (Rileyville Road) for bridge maintenance. Through traffic will follow posted detour.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 273, northbound – Nighttime right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, July 25 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Mile marker 283 to 264, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures Monday through Friday nights for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 26.

Mile marker 292 to 295, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 601 (Battlefield Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 9.

(NEW) Exit 296, southbound – Off-ramp to Route 55 closed during overnight hours for ramp extension project, July 22-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Mile marker 298 to 288, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. July 22 to 7 a.m. July 23.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Edinburg town limits and Route 730 (Caverns Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through late summer 2019 for slope and roadway repairs between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower. Motorists can access mountain from east approach (Fort Valley).

(NEW) Route 770 (Boliver Road) – Road closed weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) and Route 803 (Oak Tree Road) for bridge work. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 16.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 10 p.m. July 21 to 7 a.m. July 22.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 311 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound left lane closures for equipment access to median, July 22-August 28 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Northbound and southbound shoulders closed 24/7. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

(UPDATE) Exit 315, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 7 closed during overnight hours for deceleration lane extension project, July 22-23 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 315 to 321, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures at various locations for guardrail repairs, July 22-24 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Mile marker 323 to 324, northbound and southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for ramp extension project. Estimated project completion August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 668 (Branson Spring Road) and Route 669 (Rest Church Road), July 22-25 from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures during overnight hours for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), July 22-26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing and line marking between Winchester city limits and Route 608 (Bethel Church Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 31.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional lane closures for utility work from Route 645 (Airport Road) to Route 776 (Bufflick Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Dicks Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Fishel Road). Monday to Friday from 8 p.m to 6 a.m. through July 29.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 647 (Aylor Road). Monday to Friday from 8 p.m to 6 a.m. through July 29.

(NEW) Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 522 (Front Royal Pike). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 30.

(NEW) Route 645 (Airport Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 728 (Victory Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 30.

Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 715 (Little Mountain Church Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 686 (Russell Road) and Route 671 (Cedar Hill Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.

Route 680 (Newlins Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and End of state maintenance. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight lane closures and daytime shoulder closures for installation of traffic sensors between Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) and Route 641 (Lewisville Road), July 23-26 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Paris Heights Lane and Route 605 (Morgans Mill Road) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 31.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 11 to 6, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 10 p.m. July 21 to 7 a.m. July 22.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures just south of Route 605 (Poor House Road) for inspection of Gooney Run bridge, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures between Route 637 (Riverton Road/Guard Hill Road) and Route 639 (Ashby Station Road) for pavement resurfacing, July 14-31 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Flagger traffic control for sign installations between Route 738 (Jennings Lane) and Route 672 (Quail Hollow Road), July 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

