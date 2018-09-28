Staunton District Traffic Alert: Oct. 1-5

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Mobile left lane closures and right shoulder closures for mowing at various times of day and night from October 1-8.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 60 (Grafton Street, Clifton Forget) – Eastbound shoulder closure and narrowed westbound lane for utility work between Clifton Forge town limits and I-64. October 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

(NEW) Route 687 (Jackson River Road) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 220 and Bath County line. Sunday, September 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Totten Drive (Frontage Road 203) and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays through December 2018 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Alternating lane closures for road resurfacing between Route 630 (Stage Coach Drive) and Route 629 (Douthat Park Road), October 4-13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway/Mountain Valley Road) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Rockbridge County line and Alleghany County line, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Highland County line and Alleghany County line, October 3-4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile lane closures for line painting on Sunday, September 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and grading. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 40 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Mobile left lane closures and right shoulder closures for mowing at various times of day and night through October 1.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 174 to 178, northbound – Overnight right lane or shoulder closures for guardrail repair at various locations from 9 p.m. October 2 to 7 a.m. October 3.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 176 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping from 8 p.m. October 4 to 7 a.m. October 5.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 180 to 181 (including exit 180), northbound – Overnight right lane closure and exit 180 off-ramp closure for guardrail repair, from 9 p.m. Ocotber 1 to 5 a.m. October 2.

(NEW) Mile marker 186 to 191, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, October 1-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 195 to 202, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll delay for placement of overhead utility lines. State police will control traffic. Sunday, September 30, between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Mile marker 200 to 197, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving through October 19, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 202 to 203, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair from 9 p.m. October 3 to 3 a.m. October 4.

(UPDATE) Exit 205, northbound – Off- and on-ramps narrowed during early morning hours for guardrail repair, October 4 from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for road resurfacing between Fairfield Elementary School and Obstgarten Lane, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 19.

(NEW) Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Shoulder closures at various locations between Lexington and Buena Vista for electronic equipment maintenance, October 2-3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 60 (Midland Trail), westbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Buena Vista city limit and I-81 interchange. Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 12.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, paving and patching, pothole repairs, shoulder improvements and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 679 (Lone Jack Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 608 (Forge Road) and Glasgow town limits, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 1.

(UPDATE) Route 684 (Tinkerville Road/Forge Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 11 and Route 608 (Forge Road), October 2-5 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, paving/patching, pothole repairs, ditch/shoulder improvements and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 220 (Jackson River Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Route 606 (Dry Branch Road) to Bath County line. October 1-11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Route 637 (Maple Sugar Road) to West Virginia state line. Through October 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching and patching. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87, westbound – Ramp to southbound I-81/westbound I-64 closed for bridge work from 8 p.m. September 30 through 7 a.m. October 1. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Exit 87, westbound – Be alert for slow moving equipment for pavement testing on ramp to northbound I-81, October 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping. October 1-3 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 93 to 95, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. September 17-October 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 95 to 94, westbound – Overnight lane closure for roadside cleanup from 9 p.m. October 1 to 4:30 a.m. October 2.

Mile marker 99 to 101, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. September 17-October 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping, October 2-4 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 219 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) and 24/7 right shoulder closures for ramp extension work. Interchange ramps will remain open. Through December 21.

(NEW) Exit 221, southbound – Be alert for slow moving equipment for pavement testing on ramp to westbound I-64, October 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 225 to 222, southbound – Right shoulder closed for utility work. September 24-October 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 227 to 228, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail work, 9 p.m. October 4 to 1 a.m. October 5.

Mile marker 227 to 222, southbound – Overnight single lane closures with occasional on- or off-ramp closures for paving operations. Monday-Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Brief slow-roll closure for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road/Quicks Mill Road) and Route 1920 (Sutton Road). Sunday, September 30 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work between Route 701 (Howardsville Road) and Route 1403 (Second Street, Jollivue), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 6.

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement treatment from Route 738 (Roudabush Lane) to Route 829 (Clark Lane), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 12.

(NEW) Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pipe maintenance between Route 736 (Jennings Gap Road) and Route 715 (Braley Pond Road), October 1-5 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement treatment from Route 42 (Scenic Highway) to Route 728 (Stover Shop Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 6.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Campbell Lane for road and intersection improvements. Residents, school buses and emergency vehicles have access. All other traffic uses posted detour. Closure in place through October 2018.

Route 649 (Round Hill Drive) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 643 (Augusta Farms Road) to Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road). Through November 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 662 – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 693 (Berry Moore Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 697 (Old Greenville Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road project from Route 42 (Scenic Highway) to Route 910 (Wampler Lane). Through October 31 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 774 (Broad Run Road) – Road closed October 3-26 between Route 773 (Westview Road) and Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) for culvert installation at Broad Run tributary. Detour route in place.

Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) to Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 631 (Ladd Road) to Route 640 (Goose Creek Road). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

​Route 853 (Poor Creek Lane) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to dead end. Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Lane closures as needed for pavement work between Route 985 (Pickering Lane) and Shenandoah County line. Through October 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Harrisonburg eastern city limits and Greene County line. October 1-2 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Overnight lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations between Route 875 (Heatwole Road) and West Virginia state line. Through October 12 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Be alert for large number of bicyclists during special event between Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road) and West Virginia state line. Sunday, September 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight lane closures for milling and paving between Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) and Route 644 (Resort Drive/Mount Olivet Church Road), Through October 5 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 780 (Shaver Mill Road) and Route 753 (Kratzer Road) for bridge work over Linville Creek, October 1-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Bridgewater town limits to Augusta County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 6.

(UPDATE) Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Road scheduled to reopen to two-way traffic Monday, October 1, in area of Dry Run bridge replacement. Occasional flagger traffic control through late 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work between Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) and West Virginia state line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 6.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation. Temporary signals control traffic across bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, at Page county line near town of Shenandoah. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion November 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 650 (Power Dam Road) – Road closed through November 16 between Route 649 (Island Ford Road) and Route 650 (Three Springs Road) for bridge replacement over Stony Run. Be alert for updated detour route.

(UPDATE) Route 738 (Dry River Road) – Road scheduled to reopen Monday, October 1, between Route 257 (Ottobine Road) and Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive). Occasional flagger traffic control through late 2018.

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile lane closures for line painting on Sunday, September 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through December 1 for replacement of bridge over Hawksbill Creek. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation. Flaggers or temporary signals control traffic on both sides of the bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, at Rockingham County line near town of Shenandoah. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion of project November 2018.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement treatment between Route 628 (Middle Road) and Route 622 (Clary Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 6.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for pavement marking from Route 48/55 (John Marshall Highway) to Route 606 (Gap Road) through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 770 (Boliver Road) – Road closed October 9 to November 1 between Route 803 (Oak Tree Road) and Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) for bridge replacement over Peter’s Mill Run. Detour route in place.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 306 to 319, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations. Through October 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 321 to 322, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for bridge work on Route 672 overpass bridge at exit 321 (Clearbrook). Through October 12 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Winchester northern city limit to end of divided highway (2 miles north of Winchester). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 37, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over W&W Railroad near Winchester northern city limits, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 5.

(NEW) Various roads – Be alert for traffic signal inspections at various intersections. October 1-6 during overnight hours.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 672 (Hopewell Road, Clearbrook) – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81, through October 12 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1397 (Shannon Court) – Flagger traffic control for paving from southern cul-de-sac to northern cul-de-sac. October 4-5 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1398 (Balygar Drive) – Flagger traffic control for paving from Route 621 (Merrimans Lane) to Route 1397 (Shannon Court). October 4-5 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1399 (Robinson Drive) – Flagger traffic control for paving from Route 621 (Merrimans Lane) to dead end. October 4-5 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 9525 (Warrior Drive, Stephens City) – Alternating lane closures for paving south of of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike), October 1-3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Be alert for traffic signal inspections at various intersections. October 1-6 during overnight hours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 7, eastbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation between Route 679 (Pine Grove Road) and Route 601 (Mount Weather Road), October 2-3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street, Berryville) – Be alert for overnight traffic signal inspections at intersection with Route 1035 (Mosby Boulevard). October 1-6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations. Through October 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 10 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Be alert for slow moving equipment for pavement testing, October 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

