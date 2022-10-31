Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
staunton annual leaf collection in the city to start nov 28
News

Staunton: Annual leaf collection in the city to start Nov. 28

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

leaf collection stauntonThe City of Staunton is kicking off its annual leaf collection program on Nov. 28. The program will continue through early January.

Residents who would like to participate should rake their leaves to the curb or street right-of-way, away from gutters, and remove rocks and debris prior to the beginning of their scheduled pickup.

The city will not attempt to collect leaf piles containing debris as they can damage the machinery.

Pickup dates can be determined using a map provided by the city.

Each zone is scheduled for one pickup; however, winter events and other priorities may take precedence.

Collection will continue through early January, and leaf collection will not occur on city holidays.

The city will compost the leaves collected and also provide them to local farms for composting.

Any questions about the program may be directed to public works at (540) 332-3892.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Waste Management board approves regulations amendments for medical waste
Rebecca Barnabi
Fentanyl

Legislators look to bolster law enforcement efforts to end overdose deaths involving fentanyl
Crystal Graham

U.S. legislators are pushing the House and Senate leaders to move forward with legislation to strengthen America’s response to fentanyl coming through the nation’s borders and ports of entry.

I have hope: The next generation of journalists are attentive
Rebecca Barnabi

I had the opportunity to speak to a few staff members of Stuart Hall School’s yearbook on Friday afternoon.

on board virginia website

New workforce website promotes hospital and health care jobs in Virginia
Crystal Graham
vote

Department of Elections identifies additional transactions in voter registration system
Rebecca Barnabi
top of virginia regional chamber

Top of Virginia Regional Chamber to host inaugural economic summit Nov. 9
Crystal Graham
virginia down syndrome association

Nonprofit announces name change to Virginia Down Syndrome Association 
Crystal Graham