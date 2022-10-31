Staunton: Annual leaf collection in the city to start Nov. 28

The City of Staunton is kicking off its annual leaf collection program on Nov. 28. The program will continue through early January.

Residents who would like to participate should rake their leaves to the curb or street right-of-way, away from gutters, and remove rocks and debris prior to the beginning of their scheduled pickup.

The city will not attempt to collect leaf piles containing debris as they can damage the machinery.

Pickup dates can be determined using a map provided by the city.

Each zone is scheduled for one pickup; however, winter events and other priorities may take precedence.

Collection will continue through early January, and leaf collection will not occur on city holidays.

The city will compost the leaves collected and also provide them to local farms for composting.

Any questions about the program may be directed to public works at (540) 332-3892.