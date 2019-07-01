Staunton: 2019 Fourth of July schedule, information

City offices and the Staunton Public Library will be closed Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

Trash pickup for July 4 and 5 has been rescheduled for collection on Wednesday, July 3. Items for recycling will not be collected. The City will resume its normal recycling pickup schedule on Monday, July 8. Customers in the Central Downtown Business District will receive trash and cardboard collection on July 3 and Saturday, July 6.

Festivities & Fireworks

Happy Birthday America hosts all Fourth of July festivities at Gypsy Hill Park. Fireworks are scheduled to begin between 9:30 and 10 p.m., after the Wilson Fairchild concert. Park visitors should be aware that access to the Gypsy Hill Golf Course will be restricted due to the fireworks detonation area.

For a complete activities schedule, visit the Happy Birthday America website. You may also find current information on the Happy Birthday America Facebook page.

Traffic Alert

The City expects heavy traffic in and around Gypsy Hill Park on July 4 and 5 for the Happy Birthday America event. Please be aware of the following information if you plan to attend festivities or travel near the area where events will be occurring:

West Beverley Street and Thornrose Avenue

Motorists should avoid the area surrounding the intersection of West Beverley Street and Thornrose Avenue from 7 to 10 a.m. on Thursday. Thornrose Avenue will be closed for the Happy Birthday America Parade, and participants will be lining up for the event at this location. There will be considerable delays in the area until the parade has concluded.

Constitution Drive (in Gypsy Hill Park)

Constitution Drive, the main roadway through Gypsy Hill Park, will be temporarily closed to vehicles on Thursday for the parade. The road will be reopened for public use after the parade has ended.

Parking Alert

Due to the location of July 4th festivities, parking will not be permitted in the Gypsy Hill Park football stadium parking lot (beside Lake Tams) from Tuesday to Thursday morning; however, parking for people with disabilities will be available there for the duration of the festivities. Please be on the lookout for other parking restrictions near the park, especially on Thornrose Avenue.

City Drone Use

The Staunton Police Department will be operating a drone to monitor traffic and parking in the event area and to assist with public safety. Citizens should be aware that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulates the use of drones, and regulations are only enforceable by the FAA. Learn more about recreational drone use.

