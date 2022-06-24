State Water Control Board hears updates from Virginia DEQ

The State Water Control Board heard presentations and updates from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality at its meeting this week.

The board approved the issuance of a general permit for certain groundwater withdrawals, and amended multiple regulations to conform to statutory changes passed during the 2022 session of the Virginia General Assembly.

The board, which welcomed returning board member Robert Dunn and new board member Scott Cameron, approved regulations, including:

Creation of a general permit for use of the surficial aquifer in a groundwater management area, pertaining to certain irrigation withdrawals from surficial aquifers (9VAC25-920).

Amendments to the Occoquan Policy (9VAC25-410), to allow an existing small sewage treatment plant to apply for a Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (VPDES) permit.

Amendments to the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Area Designation and Management Regulation (9VAC25-830), which requires the Virginia Department of Health to manage compliance with onsite sewage system pump-outs and localities to publish Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act program information online.

Amendments to the Virginia Stormwater Management Program Regulation (9VAC25-870), pertaining to locality administration of the program for regional industrial facilities, and the certification of proprietary stormwater treatment devices.

Amendments to the Certification of Nonpoint Source Nutrient Credits Regulation (9VAC25-900), allowing the expedited release of nutrient credits following the development of guidance based on risk, experience and financial assurance.

During the meeting, the SWCB approved changes to guidelines for the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund Program to enhance grant percentages to fiscally-stressed communities. The board also authorized DEQ to proceed to solicit public input for proposed amendments to the Local and Regional Water Supply Planning regulation (9VAC25-780), which designates regional planning areas based primarily on river basins and regional water sources.

The SWCB accepted DEQ’s recommendation to repeal the VPDES General Permit for Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (9VAC25-191), an expired general permit no longer applicable due to federal regulations.

Director of Water Permitting Melanie Davenport provided an update on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, for which construction has halted and work is limited to inspection and maintenance activities.

The SWCB plans to hold its next meeting on Aug. 25.