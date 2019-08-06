STAB, UVA collaborate on Bio-Med Tech-Girls program

The sixth annual Bio-Med Tech-Girls Program will be hosting a Demo Party for the public on Friday 9 from 4-5 p.m. at the i.Lab at UVA.

The program is a collaboration with the UVA Department of Biomedical Engineering (BME), St. Anne’s-Belfield School (Summer SPARK!), and Charlottesville Women in Tech. The week is filled with behind-the-scenes lab tours, guest speakers, hands-on computer science learning, and a biomedical engineering design challenge.

“Not school in a traditional sense,” said David Chen, UVA BME Coulter Program Director, about the program. “We use hands-on experiences to empower our learners with skills so they can address the real issues facing patients in our community.”

This year, 14 young women from 11 different schools around the region will be participating in the program. On Monday, they will be hosted at St. Anne’s-Belfield School to get hands-on with computer science tools and concepts. Tuesday through Thursday, they will be hosted by UVA’s Biomedical Engineering Department to get behind-the-scenes lab tours, learn from guest speakers, and start working on their design challenge.

On Friday, they will be hosted at the i.Lab at UVA to finalize their projects and share them at the Demo Party. The public is invited to this open house event to see what the young women have created, learn more about the program, and enjoy refreshments.

For more info and to RSVP to the Demo Party, visit tech-girls.org/bio-med.

tech-girls.org/bio-med.

