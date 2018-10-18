St. Anne’s-Belfield School hosting Penn grads school educators

St. Anne’s-Belfield School will be hosting 75 educators associated with the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education program for a weekend of workshops from Oct. 19-21.

The School was invited to join the day school cohort of UPenn’s Independent School Teaching Residency in 2016, and has since hosted three fellows, all of whom teach in the middle or high school and also participate in the Residential Life program and athletics coaching.

Other schools participating in the Day School Teaching Residency(DSTR) include Gilman School, The Shipley School, North Shore Country Day School, Greenwich Academy, Riverdale Country School, Hopkins School, Princeton Day School, Roxbury Latin School, and Trinity School.

Those who complete the DSTR are prepared to be outstanding teachers, self-reflective professionals, and qualified leaders. Following the successful completion of the two-year program, which includes 10 course units, an inquiry project, and a final portfolio, fellows are awarded a Master of Science in Education (M.S.Ed.)

