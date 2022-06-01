‘Spring Chicken Fling’ to raise funds for Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

A picnic-style meal in the historic gardens of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library is on tap as a fundraiser for the museum’s educational mission on June 17. In addition to the meal, the $75 ticket price also includes music by The Judy Chops.

“We are delighted to invite our community for an evening of great food, music, and fun, all while raising needed funds for our organization,” said Robin von Seldeneck, President and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library.

The Staunton-based presidential library is dedicated to the life of President Woodrow Wilson and offers a museum and online and in-person education for all ages.

Sponsors for the event include Virginia Eagle Distributing, Eric Cobb of Real Estate Plus, LD&B, McDonough Toyota, First Bank and Trust, and Charlie Obaugh Auto Group.

The event will run from 6-9 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 540-885-0897 x115.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

Like this: Like Loading...