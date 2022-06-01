augusta free press news

‘Spring Chicken Fling’ to raise funds for Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

Augusta Free Press

Published Wednesday, Jun. 1, 2022, 10:51 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library
Photo courtesy Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library.

A picnic-style meal in the historic gardens of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library is on tap as a fundraiser for the museum’s educational mission on June 17. In addition to the meal, the $75 ticket price also includes music by The Judy Chops.

“We are delighted to invite our community for an evening of great food, music, and fun, all while raising needed funds for our organization,” said Robin von Seldeneck, President and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library.

The Staunton-based presidential library is dedicated to the life of President Woodrow Wilson and offers a museum and online and in-person education for all ages.

Sponsors for the event include Virginia Eagle Distributing, Eric Cobb of Real Estate Plus, LD&B, McDonough Toyota, First Bank and Trust, and Charlie Obaugh Auto Group.

The event will run from 6-9 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 540-885-0897 x115.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: