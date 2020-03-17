Special called meeting of Staunton City Council addresses emergency

A special-emergency meeting of the Staunton City Council will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the 1st floor at City Hall, 116 W. Beverley St., Staunton.

The meeting will review circumstances of the local coronavirus emergency response, including:

1. A review of the nature of the emergency.

2. A briefing by the City Manager or staff on the actions taken by the City of Staunton already and likely to be taken regarding the emergency, consistent with the Declaration of Local Emergency issued by the City Manager on March 16.

3. A review of prior communications and future communications regarding the emergency, as part of addressing the emergency.

4. Actions that may be considered by Council to take in the near future to address the emergency.

5. Other matters from the City Manager or Council members related to addressing the emergency.

The meeting will be conducted by telephone conference call electronic means without necessarily a quorum of Council being physically assembled at City Hall, because the nature of the declared emergency makes it impractical or unsafe at this time to assemble a quorum in a single location, with the purpose of the meeting being to address the emergency.

Arrangements for public access to this emergency meeting will be by streamed live broadcast on the City’s webpage and by speakerphone situated in either the Caucus Room or Council Chambers

If you have any questions, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 540.332.3812.

