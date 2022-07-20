Sounds of Summer returns to Tonsler Park in Charlottesville
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, with support from BAMA Works, will host “Sounds of Summer” on Saturday, July 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tonsler Park.
Sounds of Summer is a free community celebration that provides residents and families with an opportunity to get together and enjoy a Saturday evening of music. The event features live music by The Original Moonlighters and free hot dogs and sides while supplies last.
Families are encouraged to bring blanks and lawn chairs to the event.
Tonsler Park is located at 500 Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.