Sounds of Summer returns to Tonsler Park in Charlottesville        

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Charlottesville Parks and RecCharlottesville Parks & Recreation, with support from BAMA Works, will host “Sounds of Summer” on Saturday, July 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tonsler Park.

Sounds of Summer is a free community celebration that provides residents and families with an opportunity to get together and enjoy a Saturday evening of music. The event features live music by The Original Moonlighters and free hot dogs and sides while supplies last.

Families are encouraged to bring blanks and lawn chairs to the event.

Tonsler Park is located at 500 Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.


Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.