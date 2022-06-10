Podcast: Sixth District Republican primary candidate Merritt Hale
Merritt Hale is challenging Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline for the Republican Party nomination in a June 21 primary.
Hale joins AFP editor Chris Graham to talk about the race and addresses his positions on several key issues.
Hear from Hale on:
- Health care
- Abortion rights
- Gun violence
- The 2020 election
- Changing the D.C. culture
Learn more about his campaign at www.merritthaleforcongress.com.
Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora.