Podcast: Sixth District Republican primary candidate Merritt Hale

Merritt Hale is challenging Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline for the Republican Party nomination in a June 21 primary.

Hale joins AFP editor Chris Graham to talk about the race and addresses his positions on several key issues.

Hear from Hale on:

Health care

Abortion rights

Gun violence

The 2020 election

Changing the D.C. culture

Learn more about his campaign at www.merritthaleforcongress.com.

