Podcast: Sixth District Republican primary candidate Merritt Hale

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Jun. 10, 2022, 3:45 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

merritt hale
Merritt Hale. Photo: www.merritthaleforcongress.com

Merritt Hale is challenging Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline for the Republican Party nomination in a June 21 primary.

Hale joins AFP editor Chris Graham to talk about the race and addresses his positions on several key issues.

Hear from Hale on:

  • Health care
  • Abortion rights
  • Gun violence
  • The 2020 election
  • Changing the D.C. culture

Learn more about his campaign at www.merritthaleforcongress.com.

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Pandora.

 


%d bloggers like this: