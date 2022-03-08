augusta free press news

Shenandoah Valley Tech Council seeks nominees for Tech Nite 22

Published Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022, 3:47 pm

Shenandoah Valley Tech CouncilThe Shenandoah Valley Tech Council’s Tech Nite 22 is scheduled for May 4 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Once a year, the Tech Council highlights tech innovation, entrepreneurship, development, utilization, and leadership. The Council is seeking nominations for this year’s awards from all regions of the Valley.

The deadline is next Wednesday, March 15.

If interested, you can check on the nominees and winners in eight categories in the Tech Council’s listing online. 

 


