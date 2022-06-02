Shenandoah LGBTQ Center celebrates Pride Month with variety of events

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center is hosting a variety of events in the month of June including two park picnics, an evening of guided meditation, a board game night and a health and wellness fair.

Mark your calendar for the following upcoming events:

June 4: Picnic in the Park – Socially distanced picnic at Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro from 10 a.m. to noon

June 4: Queers Amongst the Stars – Live music, dance party, touch tank and more, 7-11 p.m., Ciders from Mars, 121 S. Lewis St., Staunton.

June 4: Queen City Drag Show – Event in collaboration with Staunton Pride, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m., Tempest Bar & Lounge. 21+. Advance tickets available. Performances by Amazon Rome, Genesis Knight, Christina Doll, Jezzi Belle, Holly whatt, Dreux Sidora and Korilynn.

June 12: Queens of Culpeper Drag Brunch – Presented by Rixey Manor and Dominion Divas Entertainment, food, entertainment and more, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 9155 Pleasant Hill Dr., Rixeyville. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

June 14: CenterLink’s Can’t Cancel Pride 2022 – Performances by the most influential voices in the LGBTQ+ community. More details TBA.

June 16: Yoga Nidra – Uma White will offer a powerful meditation practice that can lead to better sleep, improved self-esteem and more, 6-7 p.m.

June 18: Picnic in the Park – Socially distanced picnic at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg from 10 a.m. to noon

June 18: Board Game Night – All ages and experiences welcome. Bring your favorite games, 5-8 p.m.

June 26: Health and Wellness Fair – For the BIPOC community, free COVID-19 vaccinations and information from local wellness partners, noon to 3 p.m.

For more information on upcoming events, visit shenlgbtqcenter.org

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

Like this: Like Loading...