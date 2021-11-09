Seth Megginson: First look at 2022 NCAA Tournament bracketology

It’s never too early to be thinking ahead to March. With the season tipping off tonight, here’s my first look at what you can expect.

The 1 Seeds

Gonzaga | Kansas | UCLA | Villanova

*Indicates Conference Winner

West (San Francisco)

1.Gonzaga* V 16. Manhattan* (Portland)

8. Florida V 9. USC (Portland)

5. UNC V 12. Ohio* (Buffalo)

4. Ohio State V 13. UAB* (Buffalo)

6. Maryland V 11. Butler (Greenville)

3. Tennessee* V 14. Delaware* (Greenville)

7. Louisville V 10. Rutgers (Fort Wayne)

2. Texas V 15. North Florida* (Fort Wayne)

East (Philadelphia)

1. Villanova* V 16. New Orleans*/Wagner* (Pittsburgh)

8. St. Bonaventure* V 9. Indiana (Pittsburgh)

5. Memphis V 12. Belmont* (Milwaukee)

4. Kentucky V 13. Colgate* (Milwaukee)

6. Baylor V 11. Wisconsin/LSU (Pittsburgh)

3. UVA* V 14. Vermont* (Pittsburgh)

7. Syracuse V 10. Colorado State* (Indianapolis)

2. Michigan V 15. Southern Utah* (Indianapolis)

Midwest (Chicago)

1. Kansas* V 16. Prairie View A&M*/Morgan State* (Fort Wayne)

8. St. John’s V 9. Mississippi State (Fort Wayne)

5. Auburn V 12. South Dakota State* (Portland)

4. Oregon V 13. New Mexico State* (Portland)

6. Arkansas V 11. San Diego State (Greenville)

3. Duke V 14. East Tennessee State* (Greenville)

7. Texas Tech V 10. Richmond (Indianapolis)

2. Purdue* V 15. Yale*(Indianapolis)

South (San Antonio)

1. UCLA* V 16. Campbell* (San Diego)

8. FSU V 9. West Virginia (San Diego)

5. UCONN V 12. Notre Dame/BYU (Buffalo)

4. Alabama V 13. Georgia State* (Buffalo)

6. Virginia Tech V 11. Northern Iowa* (Milwaukee)

3. Illinois V 14. UC Irvine* (Milwaukee)

7. Michigan State V 10. Xavier (San Diego)

2. Houston* V 15. Northern Kentucky* (San Diego)

Last Four In

Wisconsin

LSU

Notre Dame

BYU

First Four Out

Arizona

Oklahoma

SMU

Georgia Tech

Next Four Out

Wichita State

Saint Louis

Seton Hall

VCU

