Seth Megginson: First look at 2022 NCAA Tournament bracketology
It’s never too early to be thinking ahead to March. With the season tipping off tonight, here’s my first look at what you can expect.
The 1 Seeds
Gonzaga | Kansas | UCLA | Villanova
*Indicates Conference Winner
West (San Francisco)
1.Gonzaga* V 16. Manhattan* (Portland)
8. Florida V 9. USC (Portland)
5. UNC V 12. Ohio* (Buffalo)
4. Ohio State V 13. UAB* (Buffalo)
6. Maryland V 11. Butler (Greenville)
3. Tennessee* V 14. Delaware* (Greenville)
7. Louisville V 10. Rutgers (Fort Wayne)
2. Texas V 15. North Florida* (Fort Wayne)
East (Philadelphia)
1. Villanova* V 16. New Orleans*/Wagner* (Pittsburgh)
8. St. Bonaventure* V 9. Indiana (Pittsburgh)
5. Memphis V 12. Belmont* (Milwaukee)
4. Kentucky V 13. Colgate* (Milwaukee)
6. Baylor V 11. Wisconsin/LSU (Pittsburgh)
3. UVA* V 14. Vermont* (Pittsburgh)
7. Syracuse V 10. Colorado State* (Indianapolis)
2. Michigan V 15. Southern Utah* (Indianapolis)
Midwest (Chicago)
1. Kansas* V 16. Prairie View A&M*/Morgan State* (Fort Wayne)
8. St. John’s V 9. Mississippi State (Fort Wayne)
5. Auburn V 12. South Dakota State* (Portland)
4. Oregon V 13. New Mexico State* (Portland)
6. Arkansas V 11. San Diego State (Greenville)
3. Duke V 14. East Tennessee State* (Greenville)
7. Texas Tech V 10. Richmond (Indianapolis)
2. Purdue* V 15. Yale*(Indianapolis)
South (San Antonio)
1. UCLA* V 16. Campbell* (San Diego)
8. FSU V 9. West Virginia (San Diego)
5. UCONN V 12. Notre Dame/BYU (Buffalo)
4. Alabama V 13. Georgia State* (Buffalo)
6. Virginia Tech V 11. Northern Iowa* (Milwaukee)
3. Illinois V 14. UC Irvine* (Milwaukee)
7. Michigan State V 10. Xavier (San Diego)
2. Houston* V 15. Northern Kentucky* (San Diego)
Last Four In
Wisconsin
LSU
Notre Dame
BYU
First Four Out
Arizona
Oklahoma
SMU
Georgia Tech
Next Four Out
Wichita State
Saint Louis
Seton Hall
VCU