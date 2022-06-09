Series of events planned to commemorate 160th anniversary of the Battle of Cross Keys

The Shenandoah Battlefields Foundation is offering a series of programs to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Cross Keys, fought on June 8, 1962.

On June 10-11, the foundation will present a series of programs that will provide an in-depth look at the battle where Confederate Gen. Richard Ewell defeated Union Gen. John C. Fremont in Cross Keys.

The event will feature live artillery demonstrations on Artillery Ridge and tours and programs that take you through the entire battlefield, following the same steps taken by the soldiers in the 15th Alabama Infantry.

Programs are free, but pre-registration is required.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit shenandoahatwar.org/

