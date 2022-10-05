Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.

Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.

Harrisonburg’s drive-thru flu vaccination clinic will be held at Sentara RMH, 2010 Health Campus Drive Harrisonburg, VA, 22801.

Free and open to adults over age 18, participants will receive a flu shot from the convenience of their vehicle. Clinics will be held rain or shine, and vaccinations are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments are not necessary.

Flu vaccines are recommended annually by public health experts, according to a press release. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that individuals with a higher risk of serious flu complications are young children, pregnant women, individuals with chronic health conditions and adults over age 65.

Masks are required at all clinics as COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at all times. Flu shots will only be available at Sentara’s drive-thru flu clinics. A press release stated that getting a flu shot is critical amid the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent flu and help save lives while also preserving health care resources. All Sentara team members are required to receive flu vaccines annually as community health leaders.