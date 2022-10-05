Menu
sentara to provide drive thru flu clinics saturday in virginia and n c
Local

Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
flu vaccine healthcare
Photo Credit: Dmitry Lobanov

Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.

Harrisonburg’s drive-thru flu vaccination clinic will be held at Sentara RMH, 2010 Health Campus Drive Harrisonburg, VA, 22801.

Free and open to adults over age 18, participants will receive a flu shot from the convenience of their vehicle. Clinics will be held rain or shine, and vaccinations are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments are not necessary.

Flu vaccines are recommended annually by public health experts, according to a press release. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that individuals with a higher risk of serious flu complications are young children, pregnant women, individuals with chronic health conditions and adults over age 65.

Masks are required at all clinics as COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at all times. Flu shots will only be available at Sentara’s drive-thru flu clinics. A press release stated that getting a flu shot is critical amid the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent flu and help save lives while also preserving health care resources. All Sentara team members are required to receive flu vaccines annually as community health leaders.

 

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

