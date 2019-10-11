Seminar: Learn more about water quality in Rockbridge County

The public is invited to the second presentation of three in a series about water quality in Rockbridge County. The presentation will be held in Dunlap Auditorium, Lexington Presbyterian Church, 120 S. Main Street, Lexington.

This series is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, October 15, 5:30 – 7 pm: Erin Ling, VA Tech Senior Cooperative Extension associate and coordinator of the Virginia Household Water Quality program, will describe the state of well and groundwater in Rockbridge. Catherine Harbor, MD, will explain the health risks for humans exposed to contaminated water.