SCC to explore impact of EVs on electric service

The State Corporation Commission invites comment from the public on issues related to the increased deployment of electric motor vehicles that potentially could affect the affordability and reliability of electricity services delivered to consumers by regulated utilities.

The purpose is to gather information to inform future proceedings on the growing issue of vehicle electrification.

The commission invites the public to comment on one or more of the following issues related to the increased deployment of electric vehicles:

Existing development and projected growth of electric vehicles,

Rate design issues,

Storage-specific issues, and

Issues related to public charging stations.

Persons desiring to submit comments electronically may do so by June 23, 2020, at the SCC’s website at www.scc.virginia.gov/case. Click on the PUBLIC COMMENTS/NOTICES link, find the comment box for case number PUR-2020-00051, and hit the SUBMIT COMMENTS button.

The commission also scheduled a public session to receive additional comments. The public comment session will be held in Richmond on July 8, 2020, in the SCC’s courtroom on the second floor of the Tyler Building, 1300 East Main Street.

