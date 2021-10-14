Save Hull’s campaign meets with success

The Save Hull’s campaign has come to a happy conclusion, with news that the volunteer committee leading the effort to preserve the Lexington drive-in movie theater has reached its $350,000 fundraising goal.

Hull’s was given an option to purchase the land on which the theater sits earlier this year, after two decades of requests from Hull’s Angels, the non-profit that has operated the historic drive-in since 1999.

The option was set to expire in September.

The fundraising effort ended up securing donations from nearly 900 individuals and businesses over the course of the six-month capital campaign.

Donations were logged from 17 states, from coast to coast, highlighting the impact Hull’s has had on many people over the years.

The campaign isn’t over quite yet. The full purchase price is $442,500, so the Save Hull’s campaign will continue to meet that new goal.

Raising the full purchase price will allow the Hull’s Angels to save on mortgage payments and put the focus in the future on projection/sound equipment replacement and future improvements to the facility.

You can help out by contributing to the next phase of the Save Hull’s campaign by clicking here.

Story by Chris Graham