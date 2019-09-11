safeTALK suicide prevention training offered in Waynesboro

Published Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019, 11:13 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A session of safeTALK, the training program that helps prepare you to be able to identify people with thoughts of suicide to connect them with suicide first-aid resources, is being offered free of charge on Thursday, Sept. 25, in Waynesboro.

The Valley Community Services Board and Lock & Talk Virginia will lead the session, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Panera Bread in Waynesboro.

Pre-registration is required. Ages 15+.

For questions or to register, email your name and phone to ebotkin@vcsb.org