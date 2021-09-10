RubberDucks win slugfest with Squirrels, 11-7

The Akron RubberDucks pushed across seven unanswered runs during the middle innings to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 11-7, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (53-51) had 13 hits against the RubberDucks’ (69-41) pitching staff but struck out 16 times and went 5-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Akron took an initial 2-0 lead in the second inning with a solo home run by Jose Fermin and an RBI double by Marcos Gonzalez.

Richmond answered with five straight two-out hits to score five runs to take a 5-2 lead in the third. Sandro Fabian bounced an RBI single to get Richmond on the scoreboard. Frankie Tostado tied the game, 2-2, off an RBI base hit. Will Wilson mashed a two-RBI double and Jacob Heyward capped the scoring with an RBI single for the fifth hit of the frame.

The RubberDucks scored five runs in the top of the fourth to move back into a lead, 7-5. After an RBI double from Gonzalez, Eric Rodriguez gave Akron a 6-5 advantage from a three-run homer against Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (Loss, 5-3). Brayan Rocchio followed with a RBI double to put Akron ahead by a pair.

In the sixth inning, Will Brennan punched a two-RBI double to grow Akron’s lead to 9-5.

Ryan Walker entered in relief with the bases loaded during the seventh inning and allowed a two-RBI single to Victor Nova that put Akron ahead, 11-5.

With one on and one out, Jacob Heyward demolished a two-run homer to the opposite field to cut the deficit to 11-7. It was Heyward’s 10th home run of the season and he became the seventh Richmond batter to have 10 or more homers.

Frisbee allowed seven runs off seven hits over 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts in his start for Richmond. Walker and Frank Rubio both had scoreless outings, combining for 2.1 innings with five hits allowed and two strikeouts.

Akron starter Adam Scott gave up five runs over 2.2 innings with six hits allowed and struck out three. Aaron Pinto (Win, 3-1) picked up two scoreless innings while allowing two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

The homestand continues Friday at The Diamond. Right-hander Aaron Blair (0-2, 3.96) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by left-hander Konnor Pilkington (3-0, 1.17) for the RubberDucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

On Friday, the first 1,00 fans 15 and older can receive a bandana commemorating River City Survivor Challenge Night presented by CBS 6. It is also Friday Happy Hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. which include two-dollar 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands as well as two-dollar fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.