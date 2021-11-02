Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA hosting cat adoption event

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has taken into their care nearly 1,500 cats and kittens this year. It’s time to find homes for them.

The SPCA is hosting a BOGO, fee-waived adoption event this week to help find homes for some of the felines in their care.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the shelter will reduce cat and kitten adoption fees to $25. And if you choose to adopt two felines, the second’s fee will be waived.

The shelter’s adoptable cat room is presently overflowing into their conference room. Because of this, they will also be adding more evening adoption appointments. This week, they will not only be open on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., but also on Thursday and Friday from 5-7 p.m. in addition to their normal operating hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

“Cat intakes to the shelter are on track to set a new record this year. We have over 243 cats and kittens in our facility and in foster homes. We need to adopt out the animals in the shelter to make room for the foster animals to return. Staff and volunteers have done a great job identifying which cats get along with each other. We’ll waive the adoption fee on one cat if you choose to adopt a pair of friends,” said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the RHSPCA.

Potential adopters may make an appointment to visit the animals online at RHSPCA.org. The shelter encourages potential adopters to submit applications ahead of time for pre-approval to quicken the adoption process.

Adoption fees include any needed medical care, age-appropriate vaccines, microchipping, and spay or neuter surgery for the pet.

